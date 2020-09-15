iPhone XR is $399 at Amazon when you sign-up for a pre-paid plan ($200 off)

Amazon offers the Apple iPhone XR 64GB for $399 shipped. At the time of purchase, you’ll need to select a Cricket Wireless pre-paid plan at $55, as well. Amazon is also offering a $10 per month credit over the course of 24-months as part of this deal when you continue your Cricket subscription. More details can be found here. Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging.
iPhone XR features:
- 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)
- IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
- Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers
