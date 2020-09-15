iPhone XR is $399 at Amazon when you sign-up for a pre-paid plan ($200 off)

- Sep. 15th 2020 6:57 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Apple iPhone XR 64GB for $399 shipped. At the time of purchase, you’ll need to select a Cricket Wireless pre-paid plan at $55, as well. Amazon is also offering a $10 per month credit over the course of 24-months as part of this deal when you continue your Cricket subscription. More details can be found here. Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging.

Make the most of your purchase today and grab a Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case to show off your new iPhone’s beautiful colors. At just $12, it’s an easy way to add a bit more protection to your setup.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. Apple has a big TV show sale on-going right now, along with deals on the latest MacBook Air, and 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale in today’s Gold Box.

iPhone XR features:

  • 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)
  • IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
  • 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
  • Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp