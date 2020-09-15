iPhone XR is $399 at Amazon when you sign-up for a pre-paid plan ($200 off)

Amazon offers the Apple iPhone XR 64GB for $399 shipped. At the time of purchase, you’ll need to select a Cricket Wireless pre-paid plan at $55, as well. Amazon is also offering a $10 per month credit over the course of 24-months as part of this deal when you continue your Cricket subscription. More details can be found here. Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging.

Make the most of your purchase today and grab a Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case to show off your new iPhone’s beautiful colors. At just $12, it’s an easy way to add a bit more protection to your setup.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. Apple has a big TV show sale on-going right now, along with deals on the latest MacBook Air, and 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale in today’s Gold Box.

iPhone XR features:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

