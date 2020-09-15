Klipsch’s T5 Earbuds pack a stainless steel charging case at $77 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones for $77.20 shipped. While you’d have originally paid $199, we’ve more recently been tracking a $100 going rate with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low. Sporting a stainless steel charging case, Klipsch’s earbuds pack a true wireless form-factor with gold trim, a noise-isolating design, and up to 8-hours of playback per charge. That jumps to 24 with the case, and you’ll also benefit from adjustable EQ settings, built-in playback controls, and more. With over 1,000 customers having left a review, 60% rate it at 4+ stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Find additional details below.

Ditch the more premium build quality found on the featured pair of earbuds by going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 instead. These true wireless earbuds enter with a more affordable $40 price tag, saving you quite a bit compared to the lead discount. Here you’ll enjoy an IPX7 design, 7-hour battery life, and a 4.2/5 star rating from over 21,000 customers.

Don’t forget that you can currently score an Amazon low on AirPods Pro at $199 right now. That’s on top of the second discount to date on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at $150, as well as everything else you’ll find in our headphones guide.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones features:

Enjoy sound clarity with these Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones. The oval sweat-resistant ear tips provide comfort for all-day use and block background noise for detailed, clear sound, while up to 8 hours of battery life offer uninterrupted operation. These Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones have Bluetooth connectivity, letting you stream music seamlessly.

