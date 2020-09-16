Seagate’s fabric-wrapped portable 1TB SSD now $102 shipped (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is offering the 1TB Seagate Portable One Touch External Solid-State Drive for $100.81 shipped. While back-ordered, you can still lock the price in now or go with Walmart’s price match. Originally $177 or so, it sells for closer to $140 these days at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. The One Touch is a portable USB-3.0 SSD that provides 1TB of storage. While new MacBook users will need one of those affordable USB-A to USB-C adapters for direct connections, the included USB-3.0 connection is great for legacy devices, select Windows machines, and other peripherals. Alongside the included 3-year warranty, the One Touch stands out from the pack with a lightweight, textile design as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’ll need a USB-A to USB-C adapters to connect this SSD to your newer MacBook system, and Nonda’s $8 option is a very highly-rated best-seller worth your consideration. But if the SSD isn’t overly important for your casual backups, double your storage and cut spending significantly with the fabric-wrapped Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 2TB External Hard Drive instead.

The storage deals don’t stop there though. We also have ongoing offers available on this 2-pack of Seagate IronWolf 8TB HDDs, Kingston’s 480GB Internal SSD, and Sabrent’s 2TB Rocket Nano SSD. We have also seen some new entries in the storage space as of late including OWC’s Mercury Elite Pro Dual USB-C system and WD’s new encrypted ArmorLock SSD.

More on the Seagate Portable One Touch SSD:

One Touch SSD is a mini USB 3.0 SSD is featuring a lightweight, textile design for busy days and bustling commutes

High-speed, portable solid state Drive perfect for streaming stored videos directly to the laptop, scrolling seamlessly through photos, and backing up content on the go

This external drive includes a USB cable that works seamlessly with Windows and Mac laptops (purchase adapter separately for use with USB-C computers. Reformatting may be required for use with time Machine).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!