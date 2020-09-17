Amazon 1-day Wellness dog food sale up to 30% off, deals starting from $11.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off specialty dog food from Wellness and more. One standout offer is on the 30-pound bag of Wellness Complete Health Natural Dry Large Breed Puppy Food (chicken, salmon, and rice) for $41.15 shipped. Just remember to check out with Subscribe & Save, and then cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $62, today’s offer is actually nearly 35% off and the lowest we can find. Containing DHA from salmon oil, antioxidants, and omega fatty acids, this mixture is designed for brain development, strong immune systems, and healthy skin. It is made in the USA with “the finest, non-GMO globally sourced ingredients.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More deals below from $11.50.

With your savings today it might be a good idea to refresh that aging dog water bowl you have. Take a look at the highly-rated AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Dog Bowl at $9 Prime shipped. It carries stellar reviews from over 11,000 customers, is dishwasher-safe, and features a no-tip rubber base for stability.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Gold Box dog food deals right here. Prices start from $11.50 (or less with Subscribe & Save) and include everything from dry and wet food for various breed sizes.

Don’t miss this rare deal on simplehuman’s Steel Pet Food Container while you’re at it. And you’ll find even more price drops on household essentials in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Wellness Complete Health Natural Dog Food:

Guaranteed levels of DHA from Salmon Oil supports brain development, antioxidants support strong immune systems, balanced nutrients promote optimal energy and Omega Fatty Acids ensure healthy skin and coat. Supported by omega fatty acids, essential vitamins, antioxidants and probiotics. Wellness offers a full range of foods to support your dog’s specific needs, including grained and grain free options, high protein recipes and limited ingredient diets for dogs with food sensitivities

