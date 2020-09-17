Banana Republic Friends + Family Event takes 40% off sitewide: Jeans, more

- Sep. 17th 2020 12:59 pm ET

0

The Banana Republic Friends & Family Event takes 40% off everything including new arrivals with promo code BRFALL at checkout. Refresh your wardrobe with deals on jeans, sweaters, jackets, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Core Temp Waffle-Knit Henley is a staple piece for any men’s wardrobe. This shirt can easily be layered under jackets, vests, or worn on its own. It’s currently on sale for $36, which is down from its original rate of $60, and it’s available in seven color options. It also has a fun elbow patch that adds a fashionable touch. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Last Chance Sale with up to 80% off Kate Spade, Cole Haan, Nike, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Banana Republic

Banana Republic

About the Author