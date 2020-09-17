Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot Lightning to USB-C Cable $10 (Save 33%), more

ESR Authorized (97% positive all-time feedback from 3,900+) via Amazon is currently offering its 6.6-foot Braided Nylon MFi Lightning to USB-C Cable for $9.74 Prime shipped when code WCPDMFI789 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $15 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats previous discounts by $4, and marks a new all-time low. This MFi Lightning cable is perfect for taking advantage of higher charging speeds offered by USB-C PD wall adapters and the like without being tethered to the wall. The 6.6-foot length gives you plenty of slack for refueling on the couch or in bed, and the braided nylon design helps ensure it’ll stand up to normal wear and tear over time. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times. MFi certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging compatibility for your Apple devices. Pairing with a USB-C PD charger enables fast charging for the iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS, XS Max, 8 and 8 Plus, allowing you to charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. NOTE: Adapter not included. Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook.

