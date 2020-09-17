Score a new Amazon low on APC’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector at $19 (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently offering the APC 12-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats the previous discount by $2, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay closer to $25 for similar 12-outlet power strips at Amazon. Delivering 2160-Joules of surge protection, this 12-outlet power strip is a great way to keep your desk setup, home theater, and more guarded against power spikes and the like. It comes complete with a 6-foot cable and has adequate spacing in-between each of the outlets so even devices with larger wall adapters can fit in with ease. Over 790 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the 12-outlet design, going with the well-reviewed AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector for $12 is a great alternative. It features a more compact design than the lead deal and will allow you to power six devices at a nightstand and more. Plus, over 20,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For more ways to upgrade your charging setup, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide. There you’ll find various wall adapters alongside Qi chargers, power banks, and more. Or just hit up the latest Anker sale at Amazon for deals from $22.

APC 12-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip features:

Millions of people trust APC to protect their valuable electronics. The Surge Arrest home-office Series offers you peace of mind by providing a lifetime warranty and equipment protection policy. You can enjoy maximum protection, safety, convenience, and reliability. Key Features of these surge protectors includes protection working LED, 12 outlet surge protected plugs, a ‘ground OK’ indicator, a power switch and rear wall-mount key holes so you can install this surge protector in out of the way spaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

