Score previous-gen. Blink XT security on discount from $30 today (Refurb)

- Sep. 17th 2020 7:43 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers various Blink XT Security Camera Systems from $29.99 in refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the 2-pack at $69.99. Originally $230, today’s deal matches our previous mention and bests the Amazon all-time low by $60. Blink XT outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering 2-year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 11,000 Amazon reviewers. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. You’ll find even more Blink deals down below. 

Also in today’s sale is a single add-on camera for $29.99 (Orig. $80) or a 3-pack at $89.99 (Orig. $300). Both of which are in refurbished condition and make it an easy way to expand your Blink system even further. A 90-day warranty applies here, as well.

Want to save further? Go with a Wyze Cam for around $25 and save even more. With 1080p feeds and free cloud recording, Wyze Cam offers one of the most intriguing (and affordable!) security camera setups out there. Not to mention it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with stellar ratings.

Those that prefer the Nest ecosystem can currently score three Nest Cam Indoor cameras at $110 each. That’s down $60 per camera and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Blink XT Cameras feature:

  • WEATHERPROOF FOR OUTDOOR OR INDOOR USE: Place and move your wireless Blink camera anywhere around your home both inside and out. Start off with a small system and expand to up to 10 cameras on one Blink Sync Module.
  • MOTION DETECTOR: Built-in motion sensor alarm. When motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras will send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud.
  • BATTERY POWERED SECURITY SYSTEM: Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 Lithium AA 1.5v non-rechargeable Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp