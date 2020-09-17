Score previous-gen. Blink XT security on discount from $30 today (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers various Blink XT Security Camera Systems from $29.99 in refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the 2-pack at $69.99. Originally $230, today’s deal matches our previous mention and bests the Amazon all-time low by $60. Blink XT outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering 2-year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 11,000 Amazon reviewers. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. You’ll find even more Blink deals down below.

Also in today’s sale is a single add-on camera for $29.99 (Orig. $80) or a 3-pack at $89.99 (Orig. $300). Both of which are in refurbished condition and make it an easy way to expand your Blink system even further. A 90-day warranty applies here, as well.

Want to save further? Go with a Wyze Cam for around $25 and save even more. With 1080p feeds and free cloud recording, Wyze Cam offers one of the most intriguing (and affordable!) security camera setups out there. Not to mention it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with stellar ratings.

Those that prefer the Nest ecosystem can currently score three Nest Cam Indoor cameras at $110 each. That’s down $60 per camera and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Blink XT Cameras feature:

WEATHERPROOF FOR OUTDOOR OR INDOOR USE: Place and move your wireless Blink camera anywhere around your home both inside and out. Start off with a small system and expand to up to 10 cameras on one Blink Sync Module.

MOTION DETECTOR: Built-in motion sensor alarm. When motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras will send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud.

BATTERY POWERED SECURITY SYSTEM: Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 Lithium AA 1.5v non-rechargeable Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi.

