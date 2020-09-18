NEOGEO’s Arcade Pro 20 game console + Android support now $100 (23% off)

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $100 shipped. That’s 23% off the regular $130 price tag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Currently on sale for $110 at Walmart, for comparison. This is essentially an arcade stick controller and a mini gaming console built-in to one unit. It can be used as an arcade-style controller for PC, the NEOGEO Mini console, and Android devices, but also has 20 built-in classic SNK games. That’s on top of a 720p HDMI output for connecting to the big screen and a 3.5mm audio jack for your headset. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details below.

While compatible with the HDMI input on your big screen, you’ll need to supply your own cable. The AmazonBasics HDMI cables start from $6 Prime shipped and are perfect for ensuring you’re ready to go on day one.

The NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro is also compatible with the NEOGEO mini PAD standalone controllers for 2-player action. They start at $23 Prime shipped on Amazon and carry stellar ratings. Otherwise, just opt for the NEOGEO Mini arcade console at $46 and call it a day.

Speaking of NEOGEO, be sure to check out the full-size MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games as well as the 300-game Legends Ultimate Arcade, and the brand new Arcade1Up SEGA classics cabinet.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

20 built-in classic SNK games

Use as a Controller and a standalone Console

Controller support for PC, NEOGEO mini and Android. SNK electrostatic style joystick.

Compatible with NEOGEO gamepads and another arcade stick Pro

720p HDMI output, 3.5mm audio out jack

