Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy S10+ and other Android smartphones from $130

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of open-box Android smartphones with prices starting at $130 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. One standout falls to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB for $549.99. Typically fetching $850 at Amazon right now, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for one of the best this year and amounts to $300 in savings. The S10 is also available for $500, down from its usual $750 price tag. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is a great device for those who don’t need the latest and greatest handsets, but still want flagship features like a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, PowerShare wireless Qi charging, and a triple sensor camera array. Comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 450 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the discounts in today’s sale right here for other ways to get in the Android game for less. Prices start at $130, with other handsets from Google, Samsung, and more available at steep price cuts from the usual going rate.

Then hit up our Android guide for all of the other discounts we’ve currently tracking. The most recent roundup of apps and games is still live and packed with deals, so be sure to check out our coverage for ways to load up your new handset.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Premium experience that exceeds any and all expectations. A ridiculously powerful Pro-grade Camera, intelligent battery, in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID and an immersive cinematic screen in a slim, balanced form. Galaxy S10+ takes your Galaxy to the next level.

