Bring 42 SEGA titles to your collection with Genesis Mini at $43.50 (28% off)

- Sep. 21st 2020 9:31 am ET

Amazon currently offers the SEGA Genesis Mini for $43.56 shipped. Typically going for $60 these days, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and marks the third-best price we’ve seen to date. Bringing SEGA’s Genesis Mini to your game room is a great way to dive into some of the best retro titles ever released like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and more. The miniature console includes a total of 42 titles alongside two controllers for getting in on some co-op action. As a #1 best-seller, over 5,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. We also found it to be a “great way to relive some glorious classic gaming” in our hands-on review. More details below.

For those rocking a Fire TV, you can ditch the more nostalgic design and skip to replaying various old school titles by picking up the SEGA Classics bundle for $15. Not only will you make out for less, but you’ll be able to bring Sonic The Hedgehog, Revenge of Shinobi, and 23 other iconic releases to the big screen.

Don’t forget that NEOGEO’s Arcade Pro 20 game console is now on sale for $100, saving you 23% from its usual going rate. We also just got a look at the latest Arcade1Up machine, which brings five SEGA classics to your setup for the first time in the brand’s 3/4th-scale cabinets. Headlined by Golden Axe and Altered Beast, you’ll want to get all the details right here.

SEGA Genesis Mini features:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

