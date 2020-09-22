Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing skins, PowerA cases, and more from $7.50

Amazon is now offering the Controller Gear Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite Skin for $7.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This officially licensed skin set covers your Nintendo Switch Lite in an adorable Animal Crossing New Horizons decal featuring Timmy and Tommy, while still showing off the colors of the console in the corners and along the edges. The “easy on, easy off” skin leaves “no residue,” offers an extra layer of scratch protection, and is made in the USA. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details and Nintendo Switch accessories below.

We also spotted a great deal on a particularly handy little adapter that will allow you to use AirPods with a Nintendo Switch at 35% off. And before you dig into the latest eShop game sale from $6 or less, check out these Nintendo gift cards at 10% off. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found in the usual place and here’s everything you need to know about today’s Xbox Series S/X pre-orders.

Join your favorite, familiar faces over at nook Inc. On their next business Venture! Our Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch Lite skins are a great way to customize, protect and enhance your Nintendo Switch Lite system. For the ultimate Nintendo fan, skin your Nintendo Switch today to celebrate your favorite video game. Includes 2 Premium 3M vinyl sheets, Console sold separately.

