Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad sees first Amazon discount from $299

Amazon is discounting many of Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad models headlined by the Wi-Fi 32GB model at $299. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen. Those interested in upgraded configurations can clip the on-page coupon on the Cellular 32GB model bringing the price down to $444.59, which is the first discount we’ve seen from the usual $459 price tag. Amazon also has the Wi-Fi 128GB at $395 (Reg. $429).

Last week, Apple unveiled its latest generation of the popular 10.2-inch iPad with various upgrades, including the A12 Bionic Chip, support for Apple Pencil, and dual 8 and 1.2MP cameras. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life on a full charge, making the 10.2-inch model a solid middle-ground between affordability and features.

Sadly, Apple is still rocking a Lightning cable on its new 10.2-inch iPad. Make the most of your savings today and grab a 6-foot cable as an add-on to today’s purchase. Anker’s Powerline II line is a great option with a robust design that’s made to withstand more bends and breaks than Apple’s standard cable. Choose from a wide selection of colors here.

Hop over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on MacBooks, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Just this morning, we spotted a $199 price drop on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. There’s also the first cash discount on the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE at Amazon, as well.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

