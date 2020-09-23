Walmart graphic t-shirt sale from $5: Nintendo, Star Wars The Child, much more

- Sep. 23rd 2020 12:28 pm ET

Reg. $12 $5+
Walmart is now offering a wide selection of men’s t-shirts on sale from $5 including Nintendo, The Office, Star Wars, Spongebob, Pink Floyd, PACMAN, and much more. Just about all of the options are regular $12 and are now up to nearly 60% off with free shipping in orders over $35. There’s no telling how long the various sizes for each shirt will remain, so jump in now if you’re interested. You’ll find all of our top picks below.

Walmart t-shirt sale:

We also tracking some big-time apparel offers at both Eddie Bauer and Lululemon today from just $19. But you’ll find a whole lot more than those two right here along with our picks for the best men’s wallets under $60 for fall.

You might also want to take a closer look at this year’s crossover collections including the latest Levi’s x LEGO lineup, Nintendo’s Puma collab, as well as the Uniqlo Pokémon and Mario collections.

More on the Star Wars The Child Drawing shirt:

While you may know him as Baby Yoda, this creature from the Star Wars hit series Mandalorian is referred to as The Child. Show your enthusiasm for The Child with this cool drawing themed t-shirt. Officially licensed Star Wars Mandalorian Graphic T-shirt…Ribbed crewneck…Star Wars, The Child screen printed graphic.

