After officially announcing a collection of Super Mario news last week, it looks like Nintendo fans have yet another collaboration in store to be excited about. With two new pairs of shoes on the way courtesy of a partnership with Puma, fans of both Super Mario Sunshine and Galaxy will be able to bring home a pair of kicks inspired by the titles. Head below the fold for all the details.

Puma has more Super Mario sneakers on the way

Mario has had quite a big year throughout 2020 so far, collaborating with Levi’s for a stylish apparel lineup and even a series of kits from LEGO. While all of that culminated in last week’s highly anticipated announcement, there’s still more to come from Nintendo. After partnering with Puma for a pair of kicks inspired by the series, it looks like two new pairs of sneakers are on the way.

As you can expect from something like a Nintendo and Puma collaboration, the Super Mario sneakers sold out pretty quickly. At least for adult sizes, that is. The RS-Dreamer shoes draw inspiration from Super Mario 64, rocking a stylish red, blue, and white colorway complemented by some other Mario-themed accenting to seal the deal.

But since there were three iconic titles announced as part of Nintendo’s Mario All-Stars collection, it looks like Puma has more in store for fans. With the groundbreaking title that started it all for the 3D Mario games out of the way, we’re now looking at two pairs of Super Mario sneakers, but this time with Sunshine and Galaxy theming.

With both pairs of the Nintendo-themed shoes, you’re looking at the same general design as the RS-Dreamers that already hit the scene. The main differences are now you’ll find two more unique styles from Puma that are undoubtedly inspired by Super Mario Sunshine and Galaxy. One has a slick light blue colorway with some water-like highlights, and the other has a darker palette with some outer space hues.

Launching next week

As of now, reports are indicating that the next two colorways of Super Mario Puma sneakers will debut next week on September 17. That gives fans plenty of time to prepare before they debut and inevitably sell out on the same day next Wednesday. If the current pair of Nintendo kicks are any indication, pricing will start at $70 for the smaller sizes, with the adult options entering at $125.

Be sure to keep an eye out on this landing page starting next week to make sure you’re able to grab either style of the new Super Mario Puma shoes. Like we said, it’s pretty likely that these will sell out quickly, so if you want to grab these limited-edition kits at retail price, this might be your only chance.

