Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 46%), more

- Sep. 24th 2020 10:37 am ET

0

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Minima 18W USB-C PD Charger for $7.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $15, it just recent fell to $10 with today’s offer saving you 46%, and marking one of the best we’ve tracked to date. Aukey’s compact USB-C PD wall charger packs a folding design and can dish out 18W of power. It’s perfect for throwing in your everyday carry or to upgrade your at-home charging setup. And with this year’s iPhone’s slated to not include chargers in the box, this is a great price to secure a charger better than what Apple would have bundled anyway. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 18W

Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations

