Amazon offers up to 40% off Anker charging gear, cables, more from $17.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 40% off charging gear and power accessories. One standout is the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $37.49 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, today’s offer is 40% in savings and the best price we can find. This model features Anker’s PowerIQ and Voltage Boost tech to “ensure high-speed charging for three devices”. It carries three USB ports and a 26800mAh battery that can charge “most phones over six times” and “tablets at least” twice at up to 2.4A speeds. This model includes a travel pouch, a pair of micro USB cables, and a worry-free 18-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,500 Amazon customers. Head below for more Anker charging gear deals, its new mobile game controller, and much more.

More Anker charging and accessory deals:

The Anker deals don’t stop there though. We have host of other USB-C gear and HomeKit cams from $9 as well as the brand’s latest smart lock from $120. You’ll also want to check out the new Anker Powerhouse 400 and our Anker Nebula Astro review while you’re at it.

Then swing by our latest Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more notable deals on cables, audio gear, and more.

More on the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Colossal capacity: 26800mAh of power charges most phones over 6 times, tablets at least 2 times and any other USB device multiple times.

High-Speed Charging: 3 USB output ports equipped with Anker’s PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technology ensure high-speed charging for three devices—simultaneously (Not compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge).

