Das’ German-engineered X50Q Keyboard upgrades your gaming rig: $129 (Save 35%)

Das Keyboard via Amazon is currently offering its X50Q Smart RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $129 shipped. Also available directly from Das Keyboard. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, matches the best we’ve seen since January, and is one of the lowest to date. This mechanical gaming keyboard from Das upgrades your battlestation with Gamma Zulu switches. It sports the same German-engineered design you’d expect from the brand, but with a bit more flare in the form of RGB backlighting, smart macro customization, and anodized aluminum top panel. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more premium design found above, going with the Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard at $90 is a great way to save some additional cash. You’ll still enjoy gaming-oriented features and the RGB aesthetic found above, but without some of the more comprehensive customization features. But there is a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,700 customers here.

Over in our PC gaming guide, we’re still seeing a notable price cut on the refurbished HyperX QuadCast USB Mic at $110, alongside ongoing $200 discounts on Razer Blade laptops. Or if you want to ditch the gaming emphasis, Azio’s typewriter-inspired Bluetooth Keyboard is still $172.

Das Keyboard X50Q features:

Essential productivity tool that keeps professionals focused on creativity and operating at the highest level of concentration. No more unwanted interruptions. Instead of relying on snooze-able, momentary alerts from different devices, the X50Q displays notifications in color directly on its RGB keys. If your website is down or you have been assigned a new task, or if the software build fails, the Das Keyboard X50Q will let you know by changing colors on the keys.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!