Today only, snag Apple’s Smart Keyboard for various iPads at $99 ($60 off)

- Sep. 24th 2020 8:49 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 8th Generation iPad and 3rd Generation iPad Air at $99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, today only. Regularly $159, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and bests our previous mention by around $20. Apple’s Smart Keyboard offers a full QWERTY experience with normal-sized buttons and compatibility with 7/8th Generation iPad, 3rd Generation iPad Air, and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It locks in via the integrated Smart Connector while also offering a full folio design for added protection all the way around. This is an easy way to add extra functionality to your mobile setup.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $28. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup as long as you’re willing to sacrifice the first-party integration championed by the Smart Keyboard above.

Hop over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on MacBooks, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Just this week, we spotted a $199 price drop on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. There’s also the first cash discount on the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE at Amazon, as well.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

  • Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one.
  • It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go.
  • And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.
  • Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro

