Last June we covered the Kickstarter debut of LUMI Keys. Fast-forward 15 months later and ROLI is finally ready to open up sales of its bright and colorful piano keyboard. ROLI has a knack for making eye-catching digital instruments, with quite a few futuristic devices that continue to be readily available. The new LUMI keyboard aims to teach piano to anyone, anywhere. It’s compact and players can expand it at any time, thanks to magnetic connectors that make pairing another keyboard as easy as possible. Continue reading to learn more.

LUMI Keys kicks traditional piano lessons to the curb

ROLI’s latest instrument allows anyone to learn piano no matter where they are. To shake what could feel like a boring experience, LUMI Keys pairs with an iPhone or iPad to fuel game-like learning. Each key illuminates in tandem with the app, a feature that appears to make it easier than ever to know which key needs pressed next.

As you would expect in 2020, the entire learning experience is wireless. Players only need a way to prop up their iPhone or iPad. To make this easier, ROLI will also offer what it calls Snapcase. A protective case for LUMI Keys that also features a built-in stand.

For those familiar with piano key sizes, ROLI touts that each key works out to 87.5% the width of what you’re used to. This balance allows LUMI Keys to remain compact while also ensuring that playing on an actual piano won’t feel much different.

Pricing and availability

Anyone interested in LUMI Keys can order their very own for $299. Buyers will need to request early access, a necessity that’s bound to disappear once supply catches up with demand. When that happens, we fully expect LUMI Keys to be more conveniently sold alongside ROLI’s other products. A limited amount of pre-orders will open up by the end of September.

9to5Toys’ Take

Apps like GarageBand and Logic Pro have paved the way to lots of music to be created without ever needing to touch an actual instrument. This is great for some, but not for all. Clicking a mouse and interacting with a touchscreen is a much different experience that is unlikely to ever fully replace physical instruments.

LUMI Keys serves as a sort of middle ground that can highlight the best of both worlds, which is something that we all should be able to appreciate. Pair that with a gamification aspect that mimics titles like Guitar Hero and Rock Band and you’ve got a fun and unique alternative to traditional piano lessons.

