While the SEGA 60th Anniversary eShop event is still alive and well, we are now tracking a new Square Enix sale alongside a host of other Nintendo Switch price drops. With offers starting from $5 or less, this is a great time to fill out your Final Fantasy Switch library while scoring some deep deals on titles like Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition, the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Phoenix Wright, and much more. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found right here and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop Square Enix sale.

Switch Square Enix sale + more:

Beyond today’s Switch Square Enix sale, there are still loads of notable SEGA games on sale for Nintendo Switch from $6 or less. That’s on top of a 10% price drop on eShop gift cards at Amazon and all of these Switch accessories from just over $7. Plus, here’s everything we know about the leaked and unannounced Kirby Fighters 2 game.

More on Final Fantasy VII:

Switch Square Enix sale: The world has fallen under the dominion of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a sinister corporation that has monopolized the planet’s very life force as Mako energy. In the urban megalopolis of Midgar, an anti-Shinra rebel group calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their campaign of resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the rebels, unaware that he will be drawn into an epic battle for the fate of the planet, while having to come to terms with his own lost past.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!