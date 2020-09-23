It looks like a new Kirby game — Kirby Fighters 2 — is on the way for Nintendo Switch. The sequel appeared briefly on Nintendo’s website without ever being officially announced before the site became inaccessible, and the game was subsequently taken down. However, the folks over at Siliconera and Twitter user Wario64 captured some screenshots and details regarding the presumably upcoming Kirby fighting game. All of the details are down below.

New Kirby game: Kirby Fighters 2

The original Kirby Fighters experience initially appeared as part of 2014’s Kirby: Triple Deluxe — the 13th installment of the Kirby series. The Smash Bros.-like Kirby Fighters was then rereleased as its own standalone game for the 3DS under the moniker Kirby Fighters Deluxe with a number of new enhancements and content in tow. The leaked new Kirby game looks a lot like an upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel for the 3DS Deluxe release.

While the official Nintendo website listing for this new Kirby game has been pulled, keen gamers were quick enough to scoop up some of the game listing’s details before Nintendo shut it down. In the original Kirby Fighters, players customized their own Kirby with one of 10 copy abilities in Super Smash Bros.-style battles against other Kirbies. King Dedede was then playable in a sort of new game+ mode known as Dededetour with alternative boss battles, and more. And from the sounds of it, Kirby fighters 2 will be much of the same, except exclusively for Nintendo Switch:

Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities — including the brand-new wrestler ability — and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.

As Siliconera points out, it looks like Kirby, Bandana Waddle Dee, and King Dedede will all be playable here. The now removed product page for the new Kirby game also showed off various color Kirbies and copy abilities including the Beam, Staff, Yo-yo, and an all-new Wrestler option. We also catch a glimpse of the game’s likely baddies in Meta Knight and Magolor.

No official announcement has been made just yet and there doesn’t appear to be a release available. Although the game was listed with a $19.99 price tag and looked to be heading to Nintendo Switch exclusively. Kirby Fighters Deluxe is still available on the eShop for 3DS at $7.

The Nintendo Twitter page has remained quiet since news of a new Kirby game broke, but an official announcement seems to be all but imminent at this point. While it seems like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would fill the need for another mascot fighter, it is interesting to see Nintendo continue support for its iconic pink alien guy.

Here’s to hoping there’s more to the experience than just another, and much more limited, Smash Bros. fighting game.

