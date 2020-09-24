Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein II Switch $30, Mega Man Zero Collection $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on Nintendo Switch for $29.97 in digital form. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on the eShop, this is a straight 50% price drop. While currently starting from $13.50 on Amazon for Xbox and PS4 gamers, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on the Switch version. In this alternative take on history, players will be fighting their way through “post-nuclear Manhattan, occupied Roswell, New Mexico, and the embattled bayous and boulevards of New Orleans [to] liberate the American people from the Nazis.” In case you missed it somehow among the pre-order madness, Microsoft now owns Bethesda and all of its game studios (including Wolfenstein) and you can read all about the $7.5 billion deal right here. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Untitled Goose Game, Resident Evil 4, Tomb Raider: Definitive, Splatoon 2, L.A. Noire, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.

