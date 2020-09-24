Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein II Switch $30, Mega Man Zero Collection $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on Nintendo Switch for $29.97 in digital form. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on the eShop, this is a straight 50% price drop. While currently starting from $13.50 on Amazon for Xbox and PS4 gamers, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on the Switch version. In this alternative take on history, players will be fighting their way through “post-nuclear Manhattan, occupied Roswell, New Mexico, and the embattled bayous and boulevards of New Orleans [to] liberate the American people from the Nazis.” In case you missed it somehow among the pre-order madness, Microsoft now owns Bethesda and all of its game studios (including Wolfenstein) and you can read all about the $7.5 billion deal right here. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Untitled Goose Game, Resident Evil 4, Tomb Raider: Definitive, Splatoon 2, L.A. Noire, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Big in Japan PSN sale from $4
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $6
- PSN sales: Hundreds of PS4 games from $2.50
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $27 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Tomb Raider: Definitive $10 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- L.A. Noire $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Final Fantasy Franchise Sale from $5
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 80% off
- Rockstar Publisher sale up to 65% off
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- New FREE 2-player co-op update releases today
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $100)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe $72 (Reg. $90)
- With Game Pass for PC-only
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Xbox
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also at eBay
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $19 (Reg. up to $40)
- Dark Souls Remastered $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $12 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign $14.99 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
