Verizon takes up to $600 off iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy Watch, Note20 5G, more

Verizon Wireless is offering online shoppers $600 off iPhone 11 Pro Max when you activate it on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan. Verizon is also discounting activation fees to $20, cutting the usual cost by 50%. Today’s deal takes Verizon’s typical pricing of $45 per month down to $25 for 24-months. This is an excellent option for anyone in need of a new device that’s been waiting for a solid discount. Rumor has it that new iPhones are slated for an October release, but the amount of savings and sheer power inside iPhone 11 Pro Max make this a deal that shouldn’t be overlooked. Learn more about iPhone 11 Pro in our hands-on review. Continue reading to find more Verizon deals below.

Ends Sunday, online only: $25/month. And buy one, save up to $1000 on another w/new line. Select Unlimited required. Get $500 more when you switch 2 lines. Plus, enjoy Marvel Avenger’s game, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug on us. $1099.99 purchase on device payment or at retail price & new smartphone line required. Select Unlimited plans required. Less $499.99 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Taxes & fees may apply.

