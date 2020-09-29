Microsoft discounts the Divergent series to $5 each, more in Summer of Savings

The Microsoft Store is currently running a Summer of Savings sale offering numerous movies for just $4.99 each. One of our favorites is Divergent, which is down to $4.99 with this sale. Regularly $10 or more at Google Play, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for this movie. Divergent is probably one of my favorite sci-fi series and offers a unique action-adventure plot. Set in a future world, people are divided into factions based on their virtues, skills, and mindsets. But, there is a group of people, called Divergent, who will never fit into any of the factions. Follow the story of Tris Prior as she discovers a conspiracy and unravels what makes Divergents “dangerous” before it’s too late. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite $5 movies.

Our favorite $5 movies:

More of a Star Wars fan? Well, iTunes has you covered with all-time lows for the franchise, plus even more deals on hits, new releases, and much more all priced from just $1.

More on Divergent:

Set in a futuristic dystopia where society is divided into five factions that each represent a different virtue, teenagers have to decide if they want to stay in their faction or switch to another – for the rest of their lives. Tris Prior makes a choice that surprises everyone. Then Tris and her fellow faction-members have to live through a highly competitive initiation process to live out the choice they have made. They must undergo extreme physical and intense psychological tests, that transform them all. But Tris has a secret that she is Divergent, which means she doesn’t fit into any one group. If anyone knew, it would mean a certain death. As she discovers a growing conflict that threatens to unravel her seemingly peaceful society, this secret might help her save the people she loves… or it might destroy her.

