Just $8 snags CyberPower’s 6-Outlet Surge Protector, its best price in years

Amazon is offering the CyberPower 6-Outlet Surge Protector for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this surge protector has been averaging $10 and similar alternatives tend to fetch even more. Today’s offer is the best price we’ve tracked in two years. If you need some extra outlets, this surge protector deal is here to save the day. Not only does it offer up six power sources, there’s 900-Joules of protection baked in to help keep your gear safe. A 6-foot cable provides a fair amount of reach, allowing you to more easily place it in a central location. Along the back owners will find keyhole slots that pave the way for wall and under-desk mounting opportunities. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If your specific application won’t necessarily benefit from surge protection, consider CyberPower’s $6 Power Strip instead. It shaves 25% off what you’d spend on the deal above and still offers up six outlets. Bear in mind that its power cord only measures 3-feet in length.

And for outdoor needs, we’ve got you covered with a couple deals on Amazon extension cords. Right now you can snag 25- and 50-foot solutions with built-in lighting for as little as $22.50. Not only are outlets illuminated, these offerings beat out much of the competition by delivering three power sources instead of just one.

CyberPower 6-Outlet Surge Protector features:

VITAL SURGE PROTECTION 6 NEMA 5-15P surge protected outlets provide 900 joules of protection for home and office equipment

INPUT NEMA 5-15P Straight input plug with a 6 foot power cord lighted 15A circuit breaker/power switch

KEYHOLE SLOTS Enable the model to be placed on a wall under a desk and in other configurations to optimize space and keep power cords out of the way

