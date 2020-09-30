Just $8 snags CyberPower’s 6-Outlet Surge Protector, its best price in years

- Sep. 30th 2020 1:14 pm ET

$8
0

Amazon is offering the CyberPower 6-Outlet Surge Protector for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this surge protector has been averaging $10 and similar alternatives tend to fetch even more. Today’s offer is the best price we’ve tracked in two years. If you need some extra outlets, this surge protector deal is here to save the day. Not only does it offer up six power sources, there’s 900-Joules of protection baked in to help keep your gear safe. A 6-foot cable provides a fair amount of reach, allowing you to more easily place it in a central location. Along the back owners will find keyhole slots that pave the way for wall and under-desk mounting opportunities. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If your specific application won’t necessarily benefit from surge protection, consider CyberPower’s $6 Power Strip instead. It shaves 25% off what you’d spend on the deal above and still offers up six outlets. Bear in mind that its power cord only measures 3-feet in length.

And for outdoor needs, we’ve got you covered with a couple deals on Amazon extension cords. Right now you can snag 25- and 50-foot solutions with built-in lighting for as little as $22.50. Not only are outlets illuminated, these offerings beat out much of the competition by delivering three power sources instead of just one.

CyberPower 6-Outlet Surge Protector features:

  • VITAL SURGE PROTECTION 6 NEMA 5-15P surge protected outlets provide 900 joules of protection for home and office equipment
  • INPUT NEMA 5-15P Straight input plug with a 6 foot power cord lighted 15A circuit breaker/power switch
  • KEYHOLE SLOTS Enable the model to be placed on a wall under a desk and in other configurations to optimize space and keep power cords out of the way

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$8
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Cyberpower

Cyberpower

About the Author