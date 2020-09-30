Dell’s 27-inch 4K Monitor sees first price cut to $315 at Amazon (Save $75)

Amazon is currently offering the Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K Monitor for $314.99 shipped. Also matched directly from Dell. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer is good for an over 21% discount and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. This 27-inch monitor brings 4K resolution to your desk setup to help increase your productivity or upgrade the gaming experience with AMD FreeSync support. It features a both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs as well as a frameless design, HDR support, and a low-profile stand. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

One downside to the lead deal is that it lacks an adjustable stand. But if you’re looking to upgrade while also freeing up some desk space in the process, this well-reviewed VESA monitor arm at $30 is a great buy. Not only will it help elevate the display to avoid neck pain and the like, but it’ll also free up desk space and offer even more adjustability over what’s included out of the box. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing LG’s 32-inch 1440p Monitor on sale right now, which has dropped to a new all-time low at $260. That’s on top of everything else in our PC gaming guide right now, including MSI’s 240mm AiO liquid cooler for $108 and the ASUS ROG Strix B550-F motherboard at $180. Or if you’re in need of a new peripheral, we’re seeing Razer gaming headsets from $40.

Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K Monitor features:

The three-sided ultrathin bezel design in 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution lets you enjoy immersive viewing in incredible clarity and fine detail with 4 times the resolution of Full HD. Supports HDR content playback for a more lifelike visual experience. Modern, elegant design with a subtle textured pattern at the back of the monitor has its own unique look. It brings the feeling of a harmonious blend of great style and quality into every living space.

