ASUS’ ROG Strix B550-F motherboard has Wi-Fi 6 and Zen 3 compatibility at $180

Newegg is offering the ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi 6 AM4 Motherboard for $179.99 shipped with the code EMCDRFR44 at checkout. Down from its $205 going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. AMD has confirmed that B550 AM4 motherboards will be compatible with the upcoming Zen 3 architecture being announced next week, so this is your chance to pick one up before stock runs low again. ASUS ROG Strix is among my favorite brands for PC gaming components, and this motherboard is no exception. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 built-in, PCIe 4.0 lanes, a 12+2 DrMOS power phase, 2.5Gb Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.2, USB-C, dual NVMe slots, and much more here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If compatibility with Zen 3 isn’t high on your list of requirements, then opting for the ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Gaming AM4 Motherboard will save some cash. It’s available at Amazon for $130 and ditches some key features of today’s lead deal, but still retains compatibility with current-generation Ryzen processors. Namely, you’ll lose out on 2.5Gb Ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi 6, and future compatibility with Zen 3.

Since today’s deal offers dual NVMe slots, you’ll want to fill at least one of those with WD_BLACK’s SN750. I run one of these in my gaming desktop and absolutely love it. You can find the 250GB model on sale for $50 right now, bringing 3.4GBps data transfer rates to your brand-new gaming rig.

ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Motherboard features:

Robust Power Design: 12+2 DrMOS power stages with high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors to provide reliable power for the latest high-core-count AMD CPUs

Optimized Thermal Solution: Fanless VRM and chipset heatsinks with ASUS Stack Cool 3+ design keep your system running reliably under heavy load by enhancing passive cooling capacity for critical onboard components.

High-performance Gaming Networking: On-board WiFi 6 (802. 11ax), Bluetooth V5. 1 and 2. 5 Gb LAN with ASUS LANGuard

Best Gaming Connectivity: Supports HDMI 2. 1 (4K@60HZ) and DisplayPort 1. 2 output, plus dual M. 2 slots (NVMe SSD)—one with PCIe 4. 0 x4 connectivity, USB 3. 2 Gen 2 Type-C port and Thunderbolt 3 header

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!