Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Chroma Headset hits $100 (Save $30), more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Saving you 23% from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date and comes within $10 of the all-time low only tracked once before. Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset packs 7.1-channel virtual surround sound backed by THX audio. As expected from a Razer release, Chroma lighting makes sure it’ll match with the rest of your battlestation and cooling gel-infused cushions as well as a retractible microphone round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,600 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals from $40.

Over at Woot, we’re also seeing a selection of other gaming headsets on sale from $40. Prime members score no-cost delivery, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Shop our top picks down below.

Over in our PC gaming guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your battlestation. We’re currently seeing a collection of Logitech gaming accessories from $14 highlighted by the G203 LIGHTSYNC Mouse at an Amazon all-time low of $30. And don’t forget to check out Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop which packs a unique design.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Headset features:

The kraken ultimate comes equipped with THX game profiles that provides battle Royale fans with the definitive audio experience. Hear the unfair advantage firsthand and be the last man standing with the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Armed with THX Spatial Audio, a highly tuned noise-canceling mic, and long-lasting comfort to provide the ultimate competitive gaming audio experience.

