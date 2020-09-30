While much of our attention this week has been on Amazon and the official announcement of its annual Prime Day sale, Kohl’s is now offering a reminder that the holiday shopping season is in fact upon us. Today, Kohl’s is debuting its Toy Shop with a look at some of 2020’s must-have gifts. Head below for all of the details.

Kohl’s offers a look at the best toys of 2020

Even though we’re still in September, retailers have been taking every chance they can get as of late to prepare for what the winter shopping season has in store. Amazon first showcased its selection of the best toys earlier in the month, and now it’s time for Kohl’s to get in on the action as well.

Deemed the Kohl’s Toy Shop, you’ll find a pretty expansive list of different must-have gifts for your little ones. Ranging from some of the more classic toy categories like action figures, LEGO, role-playing accesses and cars to some presets that older ages can appreciate like video game consoles, there’s a fairly diverse selection here that Kohl’s is recommending this time around.

As you can expect, LEGO is one of the top brands this time around. The brand has been consistently highlighted in toy lists each year for quite some time, and with as full as the lineup is this year, there’s no way LEGO wasn’t going to secure plenty of top posts. Some specific top picks in the Kohl’s Toy Shop fall to the LEGO Mario Starter Course that we previously reviewed, as well as the Mandalorian & Baby Yoda BrickHeadz which you can get a closer look at here.

Continuing that momentum from a galaxy far, far away, the Kohl’s Toy Shop is also packed with Star Wars merchandise. Most is focused on The Mandalorian, or more specifically, The Child himself, which is really no surprise.

It seems like having technology lumped into the toys category has been inevitable over the past few years, and the Kohl’s Toy Shop is no exception. Both Sony and Microsoft consoles are featured here, but there’s no PS5 or Xbox Series X here. So Kohl’s thinks you’ll have to settle with putting the previous-generation consoles, at least for your kids that is. There are some more unique entries here though, like the Arcade1Up 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN Cabinet.

Of course, there’s also no shortage of other notable toys throughout the Kohl’s Shop here. Everything from NERF and Fisher-Price to Hot Wheels and Little Tikes are making an appearance. You can check out all of the top picks right here for yourself.

