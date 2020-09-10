While Black Friday is still over two months away (and we’ve not even seen Prime Day yet), Amazon is kicking off its yearly tradition of detailing the top toys of the year well in advance of the holiday shopping season. Today’s unveiling of the Toys We Love list is Amazon’s first foray into what is shaping up to be a wild end to the year as far as e-commerce is concerned. This year’s list is light on themes but rather offers notable picks for various age groups, highlighting some of the biggest names in the game, including LEGO, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and many. Hit the jump for an overview of Amazon’s early picks for the best toys of the year.

Amazon unveils Toys We Love list ahead of holiday shopping

As it does each year, Amazon often kicks off the holiday quarter with a toys list featuring items it believes will be amongst the most popular with shoppers each year. However, much like the rest of 2020, that timing appears to have changed. This time around, we’re seeing the first shopping list focused on toys far earlier than normal.

Anne Carrihill, Category Leader of Toys & Games for Amazon, details this year’s list further:

“With many families spending more time at home, our list features great ways to learn, play and stay entertained this season. Customers can discover innovative and educational toys, creativity-fostering arts and crafts, everyday classics, out-of-the-ordinary family games and more.”

There’s no shortage of big names on this year’s list with few surprises, including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Princess, Bluey, PJ Masks, Blue’s Clues & You!, and toys from LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Play-Doh Ravensburger, and Osmo.

Our top picks

Headlining this year is the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian kit, which delivers The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure, “all with cool weapons to role-play exciting battles.” It has stellar ratings so far from Amazon customers, as well.

Another standout is the NERF Fortnite Blaster and Llama Targets, which plays off the popular video game and brings the action home.

You can browse through all of Amazon’s Toys We Love list for additional gift ideas if you’re already sizing up the holiday shopping season. As always, there’s plenty to comb through as the online giant starts revving up engines for the month of November. You can count on us to continue to bring all of the best coverage in the lead up to Black Friday.

