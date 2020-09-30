Get three Nike-style Apple Watch bands from $10 Prime shipped (Various colors)

Yolendao via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Nike-style Apple Watch Bands in various colors from $10.19. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this 3-pack typically goes for $14. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Enjoy Nike-style looks for much less of the cost. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5, with the option to choose your size at the link above. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nike-style Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • An innovative pin-and-tuck closure avoid the band being loose, more important is that it will not make your skin allergic.
  • Offer you a different experience when Running, Swimming, Climbing, Hiking, Camping and Traveling.
  • Compatible for Apple Watch Series 5 / 4 / 3 / 2 / 1, Watch Nike+, Sport and Edition, works with all previous versions of Apple Watch.

