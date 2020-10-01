Cuisinart’s steel whistling tea kettle is just $10 for today only (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the 2-quart Cuisinart Tastefully Revitalize Kettle for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30, this is matching our previous 1-day sale price and the lowest we can find. If you’re in the market for one of these old-school-style stovetop kettles with the classic whistling sound, today’s offer is a great option. Alongside the ergonomic heat-resistant handle, dishwasher-safe design, and audible boiling indicator, it features a satin-finish stainless steel build with a “nonreactive interior that is corrosion proof.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $10, there really aren’t very many stovetop kettles for less, if any, never mind from a brand name you would trust. Although it might be worth using some of your savings on something like these cork trivets so you have a safe place to set it down once boiled, whether that be for serving on the table or just on the countertop.

Speaking of coffee and tea accessories, we still have some particularly notable offers on Bodum's attractive kettles, coffee makers, grinders, and much more at up to 60% off.

More on the Cuisinart Tastefully Revitalize Kettle:

A gleaming stainless steel kettle is a classic that looks right in both traditional and today’s popular industrial style home kitchens. All Cuisinart kettles have convenient whistles to signal that water is boiling. Holds 2-quart of water…Kettle heats up quickly and retains heat well…Ergonomic heat resistant handle…Dishwasher Safe.

