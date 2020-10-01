Bundle DJI Osmo Pocket with its official Expansion Kit for $285 ($408 value)

Adorama is currently offering the DJI Osmo Pocket Camera bundled with its official Expansion Kit for $284.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $408 for the gimbal camera and added accessories, with today’s offer saving you 30%, beating the combined all-time lows by $24, and marking the best we’ve seen to date. For added comparison, this is $14 under the price of the Osmo Pocket by itself right now. DJI’s 3-axis gimbal delivers buttery-smooth footage in a compact form-factor with a built-in camera that can record videos in 4K at 60FPS with an 80-degree field of view. On the image side of things, you’ll be able to snap 12MP stills while benefiting from the same stabilization tech to avoid blurry shots. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more over at DroneDJ. Head below the fold for more.

If you’d rather leverage the camera in your smartphone instead, going with the DJI Osmo 4 Gimbal for $149 at Amazon. As one of the brand’s latest offerings, you’ll find a new magnetic smartphone mount alongside 3-axis stabilization and controls integrated into the handle alongside a stand. Check out our launch coverage over at DroneDJ for a closer look.

Now for those in the market for a more DSLR-centered photography upgrade, be sure to check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on the Joby Gorillapod Rig. This flexible tripod delivers a home for your camera when out and about alongside mounts to secure microphones, external lights, and other accessories. Get all the details right here.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s. Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!