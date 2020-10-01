Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $30 (50% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for $29.99 shipped. Usually fetching closer to $60, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention and now matching the all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a new charger for the desk or nightstand, Mophie’s Charge Stream Pad+ brings 10W of wireless power into the mix. Those rocking iPhones will also benefit from 7.5W charging speeds. Plus, the entire package is completed by a premium build, rubberized TPU coating, and compact footprint. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 890 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Compatible with Qi wireless charging standards; The morphine charge stream pad+ delivers a safe and reliable 10W charge to Qi-enabled smartphones. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charge, this wireless charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge. The morphine charge stream pad+ can charge through phone cases of up to 3 millimeter, which reduces the need to constantly remove your case. The low-profile design is perfect for charging at home, the office, or on the road. A 360-degree rubberized non-slip TPU coating protects the device from scratching.

