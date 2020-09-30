Apple Watch Series 5 inventory cleared out with various models nearly $100 off

Woot is offering various Apple Watch Series 5 models from $329.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s nearly $100 off and matching our previous mention. Many other retailers are beginning to wane on inventory, making this an increasingly rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 5. These are open-box models with a 90-day warranty.

Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications. Shop the entire sale here.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. A selection of first-party Apple Watch bands are being heavily discounted right now, as well.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

