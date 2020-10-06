Amazon takes $200 off BenQ’s 31.5-inch 144Hz Curved WQHD Monitor, now $400

Amazon is offering the BenQ 31.5-inch 144Hz Curved WQHD Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Today’s deal takes $200 off what Staples is charging, delivers $80 in savings compared to the best Amazon offer in months, and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This large 31.5-inch screen boasts a 1440p resolution with 1800R curvature. Players are bound to benefit from a 144Hz refresh rate, which is said to deliver “smoothness and fluidity.” FreeSync 2 support is also onboard, a technology that sets out to “eliminate choppy tearing” and “ensure smooth game play.” I/O solutions include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-C. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Uplift your new monitor with North Bayou’s Gas Spring Arm for $30. It’s built to support displays weighing up to 19.8-pounds and comes with several screw types to make installation a breeze. Placing your display a bit higher can lead to better ergonomics that will potentially reduce strain on your neck, shoulders, and more.

Oh, and don’t forget that there are several more monitors that are also on sale. Yesterday we discovered BenQ’s 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor at $550 alongside a variety of others priced from $165. As with the lead deal above, some options feature USB-C, helping ensure they can be forward-thinking solutions.

BenQ 31.5-inch Curved WQHD Monitor features:

Panoramic entertainment: immerse yourself in Gaming on the 31.5″ Screen of 2560×1440 resolution with 1800R curvature

144Hz refresh rate: high refresh rate of 144Hz offers smoothness and fluidity for game playing

Display HDR 400 VESA Certified: offers greater brightness and contrast level to deliver users a detailed and vivid image performance

