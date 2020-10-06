Amazon takes $200 off BenQ’s 31.5-inch 144Hz Curved WQHD Monitor, now $400

- Oct. 6th 2020 2:41 pm ET

$400
0

Amazon is offering the BenQ 31.5-inch 144Hz Curved WQHD Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Today’s deal takes $200 off what Staples is charging, delivers $80 in savings compared to the best Amazon offer in months, and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This large 31.5-inch screen boasts a 1440p resolution with 1800R curvature. Players are bound to benefit from a 144Hz refresh rate, which is said to deliver “smoothness and fluidity.” FreeSync 2 support is also onboard, a technology that sets out to “eliminate choppy tearing” and “ensure smooth game play.” I/O solutions include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-C. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Uplift your new monitor with North Bayou’s Gas Spring Arm for $30. It’s built to support displays weighing up to 19.8-pounds and comes with several screw types to make installation a breeze. Placing your display a bit higher can lead to better ergonomics that will potentially reduce strain on your neck, shoulders, and more.

Oh, and don’t forget that there are several more monitors that are also on sale. Yesterday we discovered BenQ’s 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor at $550 alongside a variety of others priced from $165. As with the lead deal above, some options feature USB-C, helping ensure they can be forward-thinking solutions.

BenQ 31.5-inch Curved WQHD Monitor features:

  • Panoramic entertainment: immerse yourself in Gaming on the 31.5″ Screen of 2560×1440 resolution with 1800R curvature
  • 144Hz refresh rate: high refresh rate of 144Hz offers smoothness and fluidity for game playing
  • Display HDR 400 VESA Certified: offers greater brightness and contrast level to deliver users a detailed and vivid image performance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

BenQ

About the Author