First Grado truly wireless earbuds set to arrive next week

- Oct. 6th 2020 2:34 pm ET

New Toy of the Day
grado, grado labs, grado headphones, sunset park, brooklyn, brooklyn headphone company, tws, true wireless, bluetooth, buds, no wires, all black, matte, case, in ears, black marble
0

Today, Grado Headphones is marking another first in its long history as one of the most revered audio manufacturers in the United States. By announcing its new GT220 truly wireless earbuds, Grado is finally embracing a trend that has swept the consumer electronics world in recent years. As you may recall, Grado introduced its first pair of wireless headphones last year, but the iconic brand has largely focused on open-back wired over-ears over the course of its history. The question remains: Will the company be able to reproduce that well-known sound we’ve come to expect in a pair of truly wireless earbuds? Full details on today’s announcement along with pre-order information can be found below.

Grado intros first pair of truly wireless earbuds

The new Grado GT220 arrives as Grado’s first foray into the truly wireless world of headphones. There isn’t exactly a groundbreaking design here when it comes to the earbuds themselves. A pair of black in-ears with subtle Grado logos on each casing.

An internal 50mAh battery provides up to six hours of playback time on a full charge. Like most other truly wireless earbuds on the market, Grado is including a battery case with purchase, as well. Leveraging the case delivers up to 36 hours of total playback.

Grado checks all the boxes you’d expect in a pair of truly wireless earbuds with USB-C connectivity that full powers up the case in two hours. There’s also support for all the usual codecs, as well, including aptX, AAC, and SBC.

Our first true wireless in-ears, the GT220 mark a milestone in our seven decades of audio. Years in the making, we didn’t want to rush the process of creating a compact and versatile wireless Grado headphone with such vocality and depth. Easy to always have around, they’re ready when you are. Battery life is a major focus for us. With 36 hours of listening, the GT220 are up for anything from a subway ride to work to your next coast-to-coast flight.
You can pre-order these new Grago truly wireless earbuds for $259. Grado expected to begin shipping its latest creation next month.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve long been fans of what Grado is doing here at 9to5Toys. But the move from open-ear wired headphones to wireless earbuds will be an interesting one to monitor. Grado has long been able to leverage high-end materials and a proprietary design process to create ground sound. Those options are far more limited in a truly wireless earbud build.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp