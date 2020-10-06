First Grado truly wireless earbuds set to arrive next week

Today, Grado Headphones is marking another first in its long history as one of the most revered audio manufacturers in the United States. By announcing its new GT220 truly wireless earbuds, Grado is finally embracing a trend that has swept the consumer electronics world in recent years. As you may recall, Grado introduced its first pair of wireless headphones last year, but the iconic brand has largely focused on open-back wired over-ears over the course of its history. The question remains: Will the company be able to reproduce that well-known sound we’ve come to expect in a pair of truly wireless earbuds? Full details on today’s announcement along with pre-order information can be found below.

Grado intros first pair of truly wireless earbuds

The new Grado GT220 arrives as Grado’s first foray into the truly wireless world of headphones. There isn’t exactly a groundbreaking design here when it comes to the earbuds themselves. A pair of black in-ears with subtle Grado logos on each casing.

An internal 50mAh battery provides up to six hours of playback time on a full charge. Like most other truly wireless earbuds on the market, Grado is including a battery case with purchase, as well. Leveraging the case delivers up to 36 hours of total playback.

Grado checks all the boxes you’d expect in a pair of truly wireless earbuds with USB-C connectivity that full powers up the case in two hours. There’s also support for all the usual codecs, as well, including aptX, AAC, and SBC.

Our first true wireless in-ears, the GT220 mark a milestone in our seven decades of audio. Years in the making, we didn’t want to rush the process of creating a compact and versatile wireless Grado headphone with such vocality and depth. Easy to always have around, they’re ready when you are. Battery life is a major focus for us. With 36 hours of listening, the GT220 are up for anything from a subway ride to work to your next coast-to-coast flight.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve long been fans of what Grado is doing here at 9to5Toys. But the move from open-ear wired headphones to wireless earbuds will be an interesting one to monitor. Grado has long been able to leverage high-end materials and a proprietary design process to create ground sound. Those options are far more limited in a truly wireless earbud build.

