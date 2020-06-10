Well over a year after Grado Labs unveiled its “zero-compromise” wireless headphones, the company is unleashing a new offering that will easily stand out from what feels like a never-ending list of competition. Grado Labs’ Hemp Headphones find yet another way to use hemp, and perhaps unsurprisingly, this product is the first of its kind. The company describes its limited edition Hemp Headphones as producing “a brilliant, warm, and precise sound.” Continue reading to learn more.

Hemp Headphones are made for every genre

Having used many different materials in its products over the years, Grado Labs is clearly not afraid to try new things. Its latest limited edition headphones are perhaps some of the most noteworthy to date, given its unique integration of hemp. Shockingly, in Grado Labs’ testing, workers found this new implementation to be a new favorite given a distinctive sound that’s said to get “better with every listen.”

The housing used in Hemp Headphones are a mix of hemp and maple, to “deliver a balanced sound.” Grado’s drivers needed to be tweaked to work with hemp, but over time the brand landed here and it thinks it has managed to “bring out the potential of the hemp.” Each pair of Hemp Headphones is hand-built in Brooklyn, continuing a tradition kept since workers started crafting in 1953.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned throughout, Grado Labs’ Hemp Headphones are a limited edition offering. Pre-orders are open now, and pricing is set at $420, a clear nod to the use of hemp. A cherry, maple, walnut, zebrano, or makassar stand can be added to your purchase with a $25 discount automatically applied. This brings each stand with the exception of makassar down to $154, with the aforementioned priced a bit higher at $174.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s clear from the onset that Grado Labs’ new Hemp Headphones are not made with everyone in mind. This is by design as only a limited amount of pairs will be crafted, ensuring they stand out from almost anything else out there. The use of hemp definitely helps these stand out, but the blend of maple gives these an almost marble-like appearance that’s really quite beautiful.

Pricing is certainly up there, but that’s to be expected given the attention to detail given in each pair. The $420 price tag is certainly a fun touch, but for those of you that’d rather put those funds towards an app-controlled cannabis storage container, be sure to swing by our recent coverage of KEEP.

