Nautica’s Step Into Fall Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $30

Nautica’s Step Into Fall Sale takes 50% off everything sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Fall is the perfect time to update your wardrobe and the J-Class Quarter-Zip Pullover is a great option for everyday wear. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for $30. This pullover comes in eight fun color options and has a contrasting collar that makes it extra stylish. It will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it can be easily layered in cold weather and can be paired with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Fall Sale that’s offering $100 off coats, boots, and an extra 40% off clearance.

