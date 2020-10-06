Reebok takes extra 50% off sale styles: Running shoes, apparel, duffels, more

- Oct. 6th 2020 3:26 pm ET

Reebok is offering an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code MSS at checkout. Update your workout wear with deals on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Energylux 2 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $25. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $60. These shoes feature a breathable mesh fabric to help keep you comfortable and they’re cushioned. This style is great for running, walking, training, and more. You can choose from two versatile color options and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars with over 280 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Merrell Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off already-reduced styles.

