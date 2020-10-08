Rambo comes to Mortal Kombat 11 along with free next-generation upgrades, more

Oct. 8th 2020 11:30 am ET

We now know Mortal Kombat 11 players will be receiving free next-generation upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Joining Marvel’s Avengers, The Witcher 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, this is great news for MK11 players much like the new Ultimate Edition and, more importantly, the three new fighters including Rambo. The slew of updates and add-ons will come available in just over a month, just in time for next-generation hardware from Microsoft and Sony. More details below.

MK 11 Ultimate Edition:

NeatherRealm is introducing yet another version of its latest Mortal Kombat entry with the Ultimate Edition. While it won’t be of much interest to those who already own the game, it is great for new players as it contains the base game, the first Kombat pack of add-on fighters, and the Aftermath story expansion. But it will also include the three new fighters unveiled this morning.

And three new fighters…

Outside of free next-generation upgrades for Mortal Kombat 11 players, we also got the new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Kombat Pack 2 Official Reveal Trailer this morning. The second Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11 brings Mileena and Rain to the fight as well Rambo — very much made to look like Sylvester Stallone himself. Here’s what the MK site has to say about Rambo:

Mortal Kombat 11 Rambo and free next-generation upgrades

John J. Rambo is a former United States Special Forces soldier deeply haunted by his time in Vietnam. He is rough, aggressive and is well known for entering exceptionally dangerous situations alone. Rambo has reactivated his ruthless fighting skills to infiltrate the MK universe.

FREE next-generation upgrades:

Alongside free next-generation upgrades for all Mortal Kombat 11 players, NeatherRealm is also supporting cross-platform play starting in mid-November with certain game modes. It appears as though it is limited to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X players, as the PC, Switch, and Stadia version of the game won’t be compatible with one another or the other consoles.

All of this new content, including Kombat Pack 2, the Ultimate Edition, free next-generation upgrades, and cross-platform play will go live on November 17, 2020. You do not need the Ultimate pack to be eligible for next-gen upgrades, but you will have to shell out $15 for the three new fighters without it.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After introducing Robo Cop in the Aftermath story expansion included with the new Ultimate edition, NeatherRealm has decided to pull in even more sliver screen talent for its gore-filled 1-on-1 fighter. While the DLC and Kombat packs are priced much like any other game, it is great to see NeatherRealm jump on the free next-generation upgrades bandwagon here, if not just to ensure the MK 11 community is ready to go and thriving when the new consoles finally release.

