CD Projekt Red might be hard at work on finishing up the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, but that hasn’t stopped it from announcing details for The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Highly touted as one of the best role playing games of the generation, CDPR is already planning to keep its groundbreaking open-world experience alive and well on next-generation hardware from Sony and Microsoft. Head below for more details on what sounds like both an enhanced version of the game and free updates.

The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC:

Taking to its official Witcher blog today, CD Projekt Red detailed how things will work for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC:

First of all, the entire experience is being updated and enhanced for next-generation consoles and PC. While there is no release date in sight just yet, CDPR is digging back into the code to offer up a number of enhancements made possible by the upcoming hardware advancements from Sony and Microsoft, as well as higher-end PC machines. Details are still thin here, but we do know the new version of the game will feature “a range of visual and technical improvements” including, but not limited to, implementing ray tracing technology and what sounds like significantly faster loading times. These enhancements will come to the base game, both of the story-based expansions, and all other extra content.

FREE upgrade to current-gen. owners:

The enhanced version of The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC will be available as a standalone purchase. However, those who have already purchased the game on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4, will receive the enhanced update completely free of charge.

We already know Cyberpunk 2077 and the new Marvel’s Avengers game will be offering free next-generation upgrades as well.

While CDPR and most of the gaming world are focused on Cyberpunk 2077 right now, The Witcher has been expanding its reach significantly over the last year or so. Starting with a successful original Netflix run and an upcoming spin-off prequel series, Thronebreaker came to the Switch, The Witcher’s card game GWENT released as a standalone experience on mobile, and Wild Hunt is helping to usher in cross-saves on PC/Switch. Most recently, CDPR unveiled a new Pokémon Go-like Witcher Monster Slayer game for iOS/Android.

9to5Toys’ Take:

At this point, anything more from the CDPR Witcher world is a good thing. While it might be more exciting for them to use these resources on a completely new Witcher title, but Wild Hunt was such an amazing experience, to see it die with the generation flip would be a real shame. And who knows what backwards compatibility is going to be like (for PS5 gamers anyway). CDPR tends to do the right thing by gamers, and there’s no reason to think it won’t continue that trend with an enhanced version of The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!