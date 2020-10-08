iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is $26, down from the usual $40 price tag

Amazon offers the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $25.89 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $60 but has trended more recently around $40. With thermometers becoming more important in our current world, going with a no-touch option like this is a nice alternative to more invasive options. Not to mention, it has a nice sleek design reminiscent of Apple. Notable features here include an “ultra-sensitive infrared sensor that collects more than 100 data points per second while at a distance.” Its integrated LED display makes it easy to track temperatures quickly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more affordable and traditional offering, consider going with this top-rated thermometer at $8. It has all of the standard features you’d expect, however, instead of the lead deal above its administered orally. Notable features include memory recall and both Fahrenheit and Celsius support. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Our home goods guide has plenty of additional deals on everyday essentials for your space. One notable deal right now is on Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer and hygrometer at $9. That’s a 30% savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen.

iHealth No-Touch Thermometer features:

Health No-Touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliably. An innovative design, intuitive single-button control, and quiet vibration alert makes the infrared thermometer ideal for quickly taking the temperatures of the elderly, adults, children, and babies—whether they are sleeping or awake.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!