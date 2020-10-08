Outfit your Samsung Galaxy S10/20 with an official case starting at $8

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung’s official Galaxy cases headlined by its Galaxy S20 Smart LED Back Cover for $11.99. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it originally sold for $30, we’ve more recently been tracking a $20 going rate with today’s offer saving you 40% and marking a new all-time low. This official offering from Samsung protects your Galaxy S20 from bumps and the like with a snap-on design that also packs a raised lip for keeping the screen scratch-free. It also brings some more unique functionality into the mix, delivering a light up design that can showcase timer count downs, notifications, and even give off some mood lighting. Rated 5/5 stars so far. Head below for more Samsung Galaxy cases from $8.

Samsung Galaxy case deals include:

You’ll find plenty of other ways to outfit your Galaxy handset, as well as additional Android devices and more, in our smartphone accessories guide. There are some particularly notable discounts in this morning’s roundup, including the lowest price to date on this 10W 2-in-1 Qi charging pad at $14 and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 LED Back Cover features:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G LED Back Cover is a multifunctional case that shows you LED notifications on the back side of the Cover. The back cover LED lights will notify you of incoming calls, messages and more. The LED shows a countdown on the rear, so you know exactly how much time you have to pose before the photo is taken.

