Go truly wireless with this Nintendo Switch audio adapter, now $33 (Orig. $59)

The Nintendo Switch gives you the freedom to play anywhere, but it doesn’t natively support wireless headphones. The HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Nintendo Switch provides an instant solution. You can get it today for just $32.40 (Orig. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS10.

Audio plays a big part in gaming. Whether you’re guiding Link through exciting quests or demolishing your friend on Smash Bros., you want to feel truly immersed. That isn’t easy if you have to plug in some old earbuds.

Made exclusively for Nintendo consoles, the HomeSpot adapter acts as a wireless bridge between your console and your favorite Bluetooth headphones. It measures less than two inches long and it requires no setup — you simply plug in and play.

Compatible with both Switch and Switch Lite, the adapter has a low-latency chip from Qualcomm. This ensures the sound is always perfectly in sync with the graphics, with aptX and aptX Low Latency codecs available.

You can also connect two pairs of headphones at the same time, which is great for local multiplayer. The adapter supports both TV and handheld modes, so you’re always covered.

For online multiplayer, the HomeSpot adapter has a built-in mic — perfect for playing titles such as Fortnite, Smite, Paladins, Friday the 13th, and more.

Order now for $32.40 with promo code “TOYS10” to save over 40% on the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Nintendo Switch, which is normally priced at $59.

