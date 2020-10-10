Amazon discounts its fashion brands and clothes by up to 30%, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a variety of its clothing brands on sale at up to 30% off. One of our favorites is the Goodthreads French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie, which is priced from $25.90 shipped depending on the color and size you choose. Normally $35, today’s deal saves you nearly $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This hoodie is made from 100% cotton and you can toss it in the washing machine when it’s time to clean up. The ribbed hem and cuffs offer a unique style, and multiple sizes are available, allowing you to choose what fits you best. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Looking for something else? Amazon has deals for both men and women in today’s sale, so be sure to swing by the landing page and browse everything available.

Another great way to keep warm this winter is to pick up some HotHands. You can get five pairs (10 total HotHands) for just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon. These individual hand warmers can be kept in your pocket and are ready to use at a moment’s notice, should you find yourself in cooler weather than expected.

And don’t forget about The North Face’s new fall arrivals that just hit a few days ago. You’ll find stylish options here that’ll keep you warm, all priced from just $25.

Goodthreads French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie features:

