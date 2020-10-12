PowerA, HORI, Controller Gear, and more Nintendo Switch accessories from $8

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Zelda Breath of the Wild Hybrid Cover for Nintendo Switch at just $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between about $13 and $30 over the last year, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. While we have some great deals on full-on Switch cases below, not to mention the new HORI lineup, these PowerA covers surround your Switch in a folio-like device with a magnetic closure, official art from Breath of the Wild, and include a screen protector. They are also great for some extra grip when on-the-go as well as offering up various viewing angles. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. Head below for even more notable Switch cases, controllers and accessory deals.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory deals:

But whatever you do, you’ll definitely want to swing by this morning’s games roundup for deep deals on some of the best Switch games out there. Here’s our hands-on review for the new Mario All-Stars, everything you need to know about Mario Kart Live, and details on Overwatch going free to play. Lastly, Prime Day deals are starting to roll-in today and you can find the best of them right here.

More on the PowerA Zelda Breath of the Wild Hybrid Cover:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

Features official art from Zelda: Breath of the Wild

High quality cover with magnetic closure keeps the Nintendo Switch secure

Multiple Viewing angles for playing and watching in tabletop mode

Includes a screen protector and cleaning cloth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!