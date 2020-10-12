PowerA, HORI, Controller Gear, and more Nintendo Switch accessories from $8

- Oct. 12th 2020 11:02 am ET

$8+
0

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Zelda Breath of the Wild Hybrid Cover for Nintendo Switch at just $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between about $13 and $30 over the last year, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. While we have some great deals on full-on Switch cases below, not to mention the new HORI lineup, these PowerA covers surround your Switch in a folio-like device with a magnetic closure, official art from Breath of the Wild, and include a screen protector. They are also great for some extra grip when on-the-go as well as offering up various viewing angles. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. Head below for even more notable Switch cases, controllers and accessory deals.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory deals:

But whatever you do, you’ll definitely want to swing by this morning’s games roundup for deep deals on some of the best Switch games out there. Here’s our hands-on review for the new Mario All-Stars, everything you need to know about Mario Kart Live, and details on Overwatch going free to play. Lastly, Prime Day deals are starting to roll-in today and you can find the best of them right here.

More on the PowerA Zelda Breath of the Wild Hybrid Cover:

  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch
  • Features official art from Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • High quality cover with magnetic closure keeps the Nintendo Switch secure
  • Multiple Viewing angles for playing and watching in tabletop mode
  • Includes a screen protector and cleaning cloth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$8+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Prime Day 2020 Hori PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard