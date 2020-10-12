Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K21 $35, Splatoon 2 $40, Mario Tennis $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering NBA 2K21 on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first notable deal we have tracked on Amazon and a perfect opportunity to add this one to your current-generation collection. You can learn more about the game, the Mamba Edition, and the next-generation pricing scheme/upgrades right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Design your own Xbox controller at $10 off
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Madden NFL 21 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15+ (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or $42.75 with RedCard
- Or $40.50 for Target Circle Members (free to join)
- More details on Target Circle right here
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or $42.75 with RedCard
- Or $40.50 for Target Circle Members (free to join)
- More details on Target Circle right here
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $28 (Reg. $80)
- Slain: Back From Hell $5 (Reg. $20)
- PS Hits titles from Sony BOGO 50% off
- Mega Man Zero/Zx Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Blossom Tales Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Or $4 with PS Plus
- Madden NFL 21 42 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe $19 (Reg. $75)
- Little Nightmares Complete $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Batman: Arkham Collection $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Complete $15 (Reg. $50)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $10.50 (Reg. $15.50)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
