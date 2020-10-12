Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K21 $35, Splatoon 2 $40, Mario Tennis $40, more

- Oct. 12th 2020 9:30 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering NBA 2K21 on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first notable deal we have tracked on Amazon and a perfect opportunity to add this one to your current-generation collection. You can learn more about the game, the Mamba Edition, and the next-generation pricing scheme/upgrades right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

