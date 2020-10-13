Amazon in-house activewear from $6 Prime shipped: Joggers, jackets, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering its in-house activewear brands from just $6. Find deals on Starter, Amazon Essentials, Core 10, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Starter Men’s Polar Fleece Jacket for $17.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This fleece jacket will easily become a staple in your wardrobe for fall. It looks great with workout wear or casual outfits alike and comes in several color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find even more deals today.

For women, the Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Leggings are marked down from $12.90. Regularly priced at $22, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These leggings are nice for working out and casual wear. You can find them in an array of versatile color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

You will also want to check out the Under Armour Prime Day Deals that’s offering apparel, accessories, shoes, and more from just $10 Prime shipped.

Starter Polar Fleece Jacket features:

This full-zip jacket features soft brushed fleece, zippered hand pockets, and a secure chest pocket for convenient phone storage.

THERMA-STAR [+] helps keep you warm

Zipper pockets on chest and sides, lined with soft fabric

Embroidered logo on sleeve

STARTER jackets are designed to fit close to the body to move with you. Size up for a more relaxed fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!