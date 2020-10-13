Amazon in-house activewear from $6 Prime shipped: Joggers, jackets, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering its in-house activewear brands from just $6. Find deals on Starter, Amazon Essentials, Core 10, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Starter Men’s Polar Fleece Jacket for $17.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This fleece jacket will easily become a staple in your wardrobe for fall. It looks great with workout wear or casual outfits alike and comes in several color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find even more deals today.
For women, the Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Leggings are marked down from $12.90. Regularly priced at $22, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These leggings are nice for working out and casual wear. You can find them in an array of versatile color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews.
You will also want to check out the Under Armour Prime Day Deals that’s offering apparel, accessories, shoes, and more from just $10 Prime shipped.
Starter Polar Fleece Jacket features:
- This full-zip jacket features soft brushed fleece, zippered hand pockets, and a secure chest pocket for convenient phone storage.
- THERMA-STAR [+] helps keep you warm
- Zipper pockets on chest and sides, lined with soft fabric
- Embroidered logo on sleeve
- STARTER jackets are designed to fit close to the body to move with you. Size up for a more relaxed fit.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!